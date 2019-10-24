Hawaii woman takes to social media for explanation of chicken-skin photo at North Shore beach

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Halloween came early for a Hawaii woman who captured a chicken-skin photo while at the beach earlier this year.
Malia Pelletier said she was at Alii Beach Park on Oahu’s North Shore a few months ago when she noticed a fisherman throwing a net out into the water.
Intrigued, Pelletier decided to snap a candid photo of the man on her iPhone 7. But when she looked on the screen of her phone, the man appeared transparent — almost like a ghost.
She posted on her Facebook page a photo that showed the transparent man about to throw a net out, several feet away from a memorial cross with lei on it. The caption read, “I was taking pictures at Alii Beach yesterday. Explain this.”
In the comments section of her post, she posted two more photos of the same man — both transparent.
“I could see him like a regular person with my eyes,” Pelletier said in the post. “But when I looked through the camera and took the picture he was transparent.”
Dozens of her friends responded to the photo with some of their own theories.
One person said if the subject in the photo was moving, the HDR feature of her iPhone 7 could’ve caused the image to appear transparent.
“I’m guessing that the person you took a picture of may have moved while you were taking the picture and with the blending of the three images, that HDR can make objects or people look transparent,” one friend said.
But Pelletier said she was not shooting in the HDR mode.
Another person suggested the ocean mist may have caused the effect.
Others, however, felt it could very well have been a paranormal experience.
“Doesn’t look like a vengeful spirit but rather a spirit doing what he loved to do when he was alive,” a friend said. “Cool!”
