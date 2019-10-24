A Hawaii man is killed while securing tow straps in 4-vehicle crash in Arizona

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A young man from Hawaii was killed in a quadruple car crash in Arizona on Wednesday.
Officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office have not officially released his name, but family members of one of the victims involved said he had dreams of becoming a mechanic and was set to graduate in December.
“Our prayers go out to the families, especially to the boy who passed away. Everything is just so tragic. These boys have a goal. They’re there in Arizona and they’re going to school over at UTI and they’re just setting their future up and this was just so unexpected. So, our hearts are broken. We’re just praying for the family,” said Sharlyn Duropan.
The crash happened just before 1:00 a.m.
Duropan said she and her husband got a phone call from their son late Tuesday night Hawaii time.
“There was a terrible car accident. That one of his friends was on the ground and it didn't look like he was OK,” said Duropan.
She said the crash involved a total of seven people. Five of the them are from Hawaii currently living in Arizona attending school together at the Universal Technical Institute.
Duropan said the young man who died was helping his friend who was stranded on the side of the road in Avondale when he was fatally hit by a car.
She said a blue Toyota pick-up truck broke down on the side of the road and the driver called her son and other friends for help.
Investigators say two people were underneath the truck trying to attach tow straps when a red car slammed into one of their cars causing a chain reaction crash.
One person died.
Another was rushed to the hospital with life threatening injuries.
“These boys were just trying to help each other, were just there to support each other, had to experience this far from home,” Duropan said. “And to watch their friend not make it through and their other friend being sent to the hospital, it was heartbreaking for us because we just felt helpless being here in Hawaii while they’re in Arizona.”
The others involved, including Duropan’s son suffered only minor injuries.
It's unclear if the driver of the red car faces any charges.
Officials are still investigating what went wrong.
“We just ask for a lot of prayers from everybody. It’s rough for them to be so far away from home and not having families to console them at this time, but I know prayers go a long way and prayers will reach them and they’ll feel it,” said Ruben, Duropan’s husband.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.