Hawaii actor to star in new Netflix holiday movie ‘Let It Snow’

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s Jacob Batalon continues to soar in Hollywood.
The Damien Memorial School graduate is set to appear in a new Netflix holiday movie called “Let It Snow,” premiering on Nov. 8.
The movie is based on the best-selling novel with the same name. It’s a romantic comedy about a group of high school seniors stuck in a small midwestern town during a snowstorm on Christmas Eve.
Batalon was also recently seen in the movies “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” “The True Don Quixote” and “Every Day.” He also made appearances in two “Avengers” movies.
Batalon will be in Honolulu for the Hawaii International Film Festival in November.
