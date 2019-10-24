Forecast: Plentiful sunshine, but trade winds will ease

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The trades will ease today through Saturday morning as a series of fronts approach from the northwest.
There could be a slight increase in leeward shower activity today through Saturday as the trade winds ease, allowing for some sea breeze driven shower development.
Afternoon cloud build up is likely. The trades are then expected to strengthen Sunday through early next week.
Yesterday it did feel warm, borderline hot depending on where you were. We reached two tied records (Kahului and Hilo) and one new one. Honolulu climbed to 90, beating the record from 2013.
Surf along north- and west-facing shores will be increasing over the next several days, with increasing potential for high surf advisory-level surf late this weekend into early next week.
A mid-period northwest swell arriving Thursday will back to the north on Friday while peaking below advisory levels, then diminish Saturday.
A powerful low (with hurricane- force winds) will develop in the northwest Pacific the next couple of days, generating a long-period northwest swell that will arrive early Sunday and persist through Tuesday.
That will probably mean a high surf advisory will be issued during those times.
