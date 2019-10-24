Court hearing scheduled for some of the 28 Sherwood Forest protesters

WAIMANALO, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A court hearing will be held Thursday for some of the 28 people arrested for trying to block construction equipment for a controversial redevelopment project in Sherwood Forest.
The protesters were arrested on Sept. 26 for obstruction of a highway or public passage.
The $32 million park redevelopment was originally slated for multiple phases, but it has faced strong opposition in recent months leading Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell to announce that only Phase 1 — a $1.4 million multi-purpose athletic field, keiki playground and 11-stall parking lot — would be completed.
Opponents say ancient Hawaiian remains are at the project site. But the Oahu Burial Council does not oppose the project.
Construction is on hold while the city looks at a potential artifact that was discovered in the area.
