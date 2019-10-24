City will have to stand in line to get Kealoha’s $250k payoff back

“I remember talking to Donna Leong and saying, look I don’t like this deal but if you’re going to do it why don’t you buy an annuity for a quarter of a million dollars and you make it payable to Chief Kealoha in monthly installments. But upon conviction, the beneficiary reverts back to the city and county. So that way, we wouldn’t have to go through all of this," Sheehan said Leong’s response to her suggestion, "I’m not here to negotiate, it’s a take it or leave it deal.”