‘Canoe Santa’ reflects on the big red suit, what he learned from kids and retirement

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dressed in a palaka outfit and flashing a shaka, Hawaii’s “Canoe Santa” making his landing on Waikiki Beach aboard an outrigger is a tradition.
Donald Boyce did it every December for nearly two decades, taking his tribute to St. Nick very seriously.
"I went out of my way to be the best! The best dressed, the best mannered, the best Santa that Hawaii could ever have," he said.
Boyce began dressing as Santa at Christmas gatherings in the 1960s, first using a fake beard until he grew his own.
He averaged 33 appearances a year as Santa, interacting with countless kids who stood in long lines to sit on his knee and share their Christmas wishes.
He loved seeing the sparkle in their eyes.
"I learned so much from the children," he said.
Boyce now suffers from double vision that surgery can’t correct and a painful spinal condition that makes it hard for him to stand or walk.
“I’ve got five vertebrae in my lower back and I’ve got three in my neck that have no cartilage between the vertebrae,” he said.
Boyce and his wife made the difficult decision that he had to step down. It hurt a lot. Last year was the first he didn’t don his Santa suit for his annual role.
“Last December was the worst December I’ve had in my life,” he said. “I had tears in my eyes, thinking back of all the places that I’ve been, all the hotels, all the private parties, all that."
Boyce is 80 years old.
He was a professional woodworker and a maker of intricately detailed model ships. He was also a longtime volunteer at Adventist Health Castle.
Even though his health issues robbed him of those pursuits, he remains upbeat. His home is a tribute to his career playing Santa Claus. Photos of him in costume are everywhere.
"Christmas is not a day. It is not a week. It is not a month. It's a state of mind," he said.
Boyce hopes future Santas follow his lead and throw themselves into the role.
He wrote a book called “My Life as Jolly Old St. Nick.” It’s available at Amazon, just in time for Christmas.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.