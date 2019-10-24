Bellator MMA to hold open tryouts Saturday, Nov. 2

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Prior to Bellator’s return to Hawaii on December 21 at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu, one of the world’s leading mixed martial arts promotions is holding open tryouts in Honolulu in an effort to further Bellator’s continued commitment to the local MMA prospects in the islands.
Bellator will be sending current commentator Josh Thomson and Vice President of Talent Relations Rich Chou to evaluate local MMA talent on Saturday, Nov. 2 at 10 a.m. HST.
The top prospects will be chosen to compete in December inside the Bellator cage – and if victorious, will have a chance to earn an exclusive Bellator contract.
To apply for the open tryouts, athletes MUST register here.
No walkups will be accepted, an male an female applicants are welcome,
The tryout is also open to all weight classes.
Additional information will be provided to the athletes upon completion of the online registration. The event is not open to the general public.
For the second time, Neal S. Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu, Hawaii will host the homecoming of local MMA World Champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (10-0), as she puts her undefeated record and Bellator women’s flyweight title on the line against No. 1 contender Kate Jackson (11-3-1) in the main event on Saturday, Dec. 21, streamed exclusively on DAZN.
Bellator Hawai’i will also feature the first quarterfinal match-up of Bellator’s Featherweight World Grand Prix, when A.J. McKee (15-0), takes on mma veteran Derek Camps (20-9) in the evening’s co-headliner.
Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased through Bellator.com, as well as Ticketmaster.com or the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena box office.
Additional bouts will be announced in the coming weeks.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.