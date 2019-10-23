Kahuku protests highlights struggle for clean energy. But that’s not all

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - With more than 100 arrests over the Kahuku wind farm blockades, attorney Lance Collins is battling the wind farm and regulatory agencies through the courts.
“People engaging in civil disobedience is always a symptom of a failure of government,” he said.
Protesters behind the Aloha Aina movement often vocalize concerns that their voice isn’t being heard when it comes to planning of major projects.
“Their concerns have been listened to, not as much as they’d like. That’s not surprising, but it’s not as if they’ve been ignored,” said Peter Rosegg, HECO spokesman.
HECO has a contract to buy power from the Na Pua Makani wind farm project which a spokesman says has worked with the community to reduce the number of turbines to eight and create wider setbacks from the community.
HECO says its working with 30 renewable energy projects this year to battle climate change, end dependence on fossil fuels and meet the state’s renewable energy goal of 100 percent by 2045.
“At the end of the day, if they’ve done everything that they can to meet those concerns and obey the rules and regulations of the permits, we need those projects if we are going to get to 100 percent renewable energy,” said Rosegg.
Collins says the community isn’t against green energy, but concerns about potential health affects and harm to native species have been ignored.
"The need to have renewables is basically out weighing all these other factors that the law requires all these other agencies to consider when they give their approvals and I think that's the problem with this project," he said.
Wind farm projects are no stranger to controversy.
Back in 2008, then Honolulu Mayor Mufi Hannemann put a stop to a proposed wind farm near Kahe Power plant mostly because of nearby heiau.
"I do believe wind energy is a natural for Hawaii, but not here. Not here in West Oahu," said Hannemann.
Blue Planet Foundation gave Hawaii a "C" when it comes its 100 percent clean energy progress. It says Hawaii is way off target from its goals -- saying fossil fuel consumption has not decreased significantly, but it has taken no position on the wind farm controversy.
“I think what it’s bringing up is this tension and a community realization that there’s an urgency around climate change and we need to accelerate our transition off of fossil fuel, but then that tension of finding the right projects that are right for the communities,” said Melissa Miyashiro, managing director, Blue Planet Foundation.
