‘Why you gotta be so rude?’: Hit group Magic! performing in Hawaii this week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A popular reggae fusion band is coming to Hawaii.
“MAGIC!” will be performing at the Blue Note in Waikiki this Thursday and Friday.
The group is Toronto-bred, and current Los Angeles-based quartet who caught everyone’s attention with their hit song “Rude.”
They’ve toured around the world with other artists such as Maroon 5, and performed on music’s biggest stages including the American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, Teen Choice Awards and Latin GRAMMYs.
Now they are back with a new album and are getting ready for their Hawaii shows.
Tickets range from $35 to $45.
