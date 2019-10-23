Trade winds hold today with pleasant conditions

Surf along N and W facing shores will be increasing over the next several days, with increasing potential for High Surf Advisory (HSA) level surf late this weekend into early next week. A mid-period NW swell arriving Thursday will back to the N on Friday while peaking below advisory levels, then diminish Saturday. A powerful low (with hurricane- force winds) will develop in the NW Pacific the next couple of days, generating a long-period NW swell that will arrive early Sunday and persist through Tuesday. Peak surf heights will likely warrant a HSA for several days.