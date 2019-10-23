Police search for suspects in Waipahu kidnapping

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are asking for the public for help in tracking down witnesses to a kidnapping Tuesday in Waipahu.
The incident happened about noon when several men wearing blue bandannas assaulted a victim at the Waipahu Townhouse complex.
The victim was then forced into a vehicle and has not yet been located.
The vehicle used in the incident is believed to be a red Ford Explorer with Hawaii license plate TFB 979.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.
