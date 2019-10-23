Police search for suspects in Waipahu kidnapping

Police are looking for this red Ford Explorer following a kidnapping in Waipahu. (Source: CrimeStoppers)
By HNN Staff | October 23, 2019 at 12:57 PM HST - Updated October 23 at 1:05 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are asking for the public for help in tracking down witnesses to a kidnapping Tuesday in Waipahu.

The incident happened about noon when several men wearing blue bandannas assaulted a victim at the Waipahu Townhouse complex.

The victim was then forced into a vehicle and has not yet been located.

The vehicle used in the incident is believed to be a red Ford Explorer with Hawaii license plate TFB 979.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.

