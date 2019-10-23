Man dies after being pulled from waters at Maunalua Bay

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A man was found unresponsive in Maunalua Bay waters by two off-duty firefighters around noon, Tuesday.
They brought the man to shore where they began CPR. However EMS said he could not be revived. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The fire department says the man became unresponsive while out in the water with H2O Sports Hawaii. The activities taking place at the time the man lost consciousness are unclear.
The man was identified as 36-year-old Jamal Jordan of San Jose, Calif.
H2O Sports Hawaii was not available for comment.
