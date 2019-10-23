HNN Forecast: Record heat with more 90s

Surf along north and west facing shores will be increasing over the next several days, with increasing potential for High Surf Advisory (HSA) level surf late this weekend into early next week. A mid-period NW swell arriving Thursday will back to the N on Friday while peaking below advisory levels, then diminish Saturday. A powerful low (with hurricane- force winds) will develop in the NW Pacific the next couple of days, generating a long-period NW swell that will arrive early Sunday and persist through Tuesday. Peak surf heights will likely warrant a HSA for several days. Surfers will likely get pretty excited about this next swell! Cheehoo!