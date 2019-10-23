HFD investigating cause of warehouse fire in Halawa

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating a warehouse fire in Halawa late Tuesday.
According to officials, a Honolulu police officer reported the blaze on Iwaena Street around 8:30 p.m.
Nearly 35 firefighters arrived on scene where they found black smoke coming from the single-story warehouse building.
Firefighters extinguished the flames just after 9:20 p.m.
The business had been closed and employees were gone for the day, HFD said.
No injuries were reported.
Fire officials are still investigating the cause and fire damage estimates.
This story will be updated.
