Gov. Ige attends historic enthronement ceremony for Emperor Naruhito

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Emperor Naruhito has officially taken the throne in Japan, and Hawaii’s governor was there to witness it first hand.
Gov. David Ige was one of only seven Japanese-Americans invited to the enthronement ceremony for Naruhito, who took over for his father in May.
Ige traveled to the Land of the Rising Sun this week, for the ceremony that took place on Tuesday.
Other notable U.S. invitees included the widow of the late Sen. Daniel Inouye, Irene Hirano Inouye; Calif. Congressman Mark Takano; and Lori Matsukawa, a retired news anchor and U.S.-Japan council member from Seattle.
The ceremony was done in historic fashion, keeping in alignment with the ancient traditions of Japan. Naruhito was outfitted in traditional regalia as he was revealed to the international dignitaries on the Chrysanthemum Throne.
While in Japan, Gov. Ige attend a dinner hosted by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe before returning to Hawaii on Friday.
