Forecast: Trade winds hold today with pleasant conditions

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will hold through Wednesday.
The trades will ease Thursday through Saturday as a series of fronts approach from the northwest. The trades are then expected to strengthen Sunday through early next week.
Fairly typical trade wind weather will prevail, with showers favoring windward and mauka areas and a stray shower reaching leeward sides from time to time.
There could be a slight increase in leeward shower activity Thursday through Saturday as the trade winds ease, allowing for some sea breeze driven shower development.
Surf along north- and west-facing shores will be increasing over the next several days, with increasing potential for high surf advisory-level surf late this weekend into early next week.
A mid-period northwest swell arriving Thursday will back to the north on Friday while peaking below advisory levels, then diminish Saturday.
A powerful low (with hurricane-force winds) will develop in the northwest Pacific the next couple of days, generating a long-period northwest swell that will arrive early Sunday and persist through Tuesday.
Peak surf heights will likely warrant a high surf advisory for several days.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.