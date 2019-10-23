Father of young hit-and-run victim is forgiving as his daughter begins recovery

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A 6-year-old victim of a hit-and-run crash is on a promising road to recovery.
On Tuesday, Olivia Numanga was released from the hospital.
She was riding her bicycle outside of her home on Puuahi street in Laie 11 days ago when she was hit by a driver who fled the scene.
Numanga was rushed to the hospital with a skull fracture and a broken thigh bone. In the days following the crash, the alleged driver, 64-year-old Sileiloga Tanuvasa turned herself over to police.
Speaking exclusively with Hawaii News Now, Numanga’s father William showed no animosity toward the driver.
“She actually visited us at home and visited Olivia here at the hospital and we’ve spoken and she’s done the right thing and we’re just glad that she’s taking responsibility for her actions and we forgive her,” William said.
“She’s obviously got a leg injury there that needs time to heal, but the doctors are very happy with the progress that she’s made so we’re ready to go home,” he added.
William says it will be at least two months before Olivia fully recovers. She’ll have to undergo some physical therapy, but believes time at home together will help the healing process.
“I think being at home, being around her sisters and around us as a family would help,” William said.
Meanwhile, suspected driver Tanuvasa has been released pending investigation.
