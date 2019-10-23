Disney-Pixar artist paints mural in Waipahu with help of 100 Hawaii students

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Disney-Pixar artist is bringing his talents to Hawaii.
Levi Ponce — whose work can be seen in movies like “Frozen” and “Coco” — is painting a giant mural at the Hawaii Plantation Village in Waipahu. But he’s getting some help.
About 100 students from the Hawaii Technology Academy — a public charter school in Hawaii — will be helping Ponce complete his painting on Wednesday.
The theme of the mural is the strength and positive impact immigrants have made in Hawaii — a concept that’s tied with the mission of the Hawaii Plantation Village.
Ponce is also the artist behind the Mural Mile project in Los Angeles, a collection of artwork from both professional and up-and-coming artists.
