Disney-Pixar artist paints mural in Waipahu with help of 100 Hawaii students

Disney-Pixar artist paints mural in Waipahu with help of 100 Hawaii students
Disney and Pixar artist Levi Ponce paints a mural at the Hawaii Plantation Village in Waipahu. (Source: Evan Fujimoto)
By HNN Staff | October 23, 2019 at 9:54 AM HST - Updated October 23 at 9:54 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Disney-Pixar artist is bringing his talents to Hawaii.

Levi Ponce — whose work can be seen in movies like “Frozen” and “Coco” — is painting a giant mural at the Hawaii Plantation Village in Waipahu. But he’s getting some help.

About 100 students from the Hawaii Technology Academy — a public charter school in Hawaii — will be helping Ponce complete his painting on Wednesday.

The theme of the mural is the strength and positive impact immigrants have made in Hawaii — a concept that’s tied with the mission of the Hawaii Plantation Village.

Ponce is also the artist behind the Mural Mile project in Los Angeles, a collection of artwork from both professional and up-and-coming artists.

Levi Ponce's mural in Waipahu.
Levi Ponce's mural in Waipahu. (Source: Evan Fujimoto)

Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.