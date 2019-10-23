Fast-moving brush fire threatens Kapalua Airport, nearby homes

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui firefighters have evacuated Kapalua Airport and a number of nearby homes as they battle a fast-moving brush fire on Kahana Ridge.
Police say at least one home has been damaged, and crews are working to protect other structures.
Meanwhile, wind-whipped flames have also jumped Kapalua Airport’s runway.
Officials said planes at the airport were able to fly out before the flames got too close, but the airport is expected to be closed through the rest of the day.
The Maui Fire Department said homes at the top of Kakaalaneo Drive and the top of Ala Hoku Place have also been evacuated.
A pet-friendly emergency shelter will be opened for evacuees at the Lahaina Civic Center.
Maui Preparatory Academy said it also voluntarily evacuated its campus as a precaution.
The flames have also closed several major thoroughfares, including Honoapiilani Highway at Lower Honoapiilani Highway, Hoohui Road at Honoapiilani Highway, and Akahele Street.
The state Transportation Department said power was cut to Kapalua Airport early Tuesday after flames damaged power lines.
Several airlines service Kapalua Airport, though it wasn’t immediately clear how many flights were affected. It was believed to be fewer than eight.
Travelers are being urged to check with their carriers for flight updates.
The Maui Fire Department said the blaze started in Kahana, just above the airport.
It was first reported about 1:18 p.m. At the time, it had burned about three acres and was spreading fast due to dry conditions and steady trades.
Maui is seeing sustained winds of about 20 mph Tuesday, with gusts to 30 mph.
