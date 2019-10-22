Woman critically injured in pedestrian accident on Kapahulu Ave.

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A woman walking her dog on the outskirts of Waikiki was critically injured after being hit by a vehicle, police said.
The crash happened around 5:30 p.m.
Southbound lanes of Kapahulu Avenue were closed at Kuhio Avenue. As of 6:30 p.m., Honolulu police remained on scene for their investigation.
A witness told police the woman was crossing the street near the newly opened Denny’s restaurant when she was hit. The age of the woman is unknown at this time.
It’s also unclear if she was in a marked crosswalk when the vehicle struck her. The driver did stop to render aid.
The woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
The woman’s dog appeared to be uninjured.
An HNN crew is at the scene gathering more details. This story will be updated.
