Woman fractures hip in Waikiki purse snatching; suspect sought

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A purse snatching in Waikiki last month left a woman with a fractured hip. Police are continuing their search for the suspect.
In a social media bulletin, Honolulu CrimeStoppers shared details about the incident that happened on Sept. 27 on Helumoa Road.
They say a man approached a woman from behind, grabbed onto her shoulder bag, and flew her down to the ground with enough force to cause the hip injury. The age of the victim is unknown.
He then fled the scene in an unknown direction. Surveillance cameras captured glimpses of the man, who had his face partially covered. Honolulu CrimeStoppers released those surveillance images Monday.
The suspect was described as a man in his 20s, about 6-feet tall with medium build and tan complexion.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300, or click here.
