Where’s the beef? Hawaii convenience store says it’s eliminating meat from cows from its menu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Local convenience store chain Minit Stop announced Monday it will be eliminating beef from its menu -- replacing it entirely with the Impossible Burger.
The popular plant-based burger will be available at the company’s 16 stores across Hawaii.
Company officials say the decision highlights the importance of restaurants making more sustainable choices without any compromise on taste.
"Our customers have been asking for the Impossible Burger by name almost since it debuted in 2016," said Minit Stop Vice President, Jon Miyabuchi. "We're thrilled to give consumers exactly what they want, exactly what our planet needs, and with a local flavor profile twist."
Miyabuchi says they will be adding their own local flavor profile to the Impossible meat, to recreate some of Hawaii's favorite traditional recipes.
The initial Impossible menu includes:
● Impossible™ Sandwiches in regular and Teri burger flavors (debuting later this year)
● Impossible™ Burger Bowls in Meatloaf, Teri Burger, and Hamburger Steak styles
● Impossible™ Burger Cheeseburger Flying Saucers — a Minit Stop signature item (debuting later this year)
● Impossible™ Burger Plate Lunches in Meatloaf, Teri Burger, and Hamburger Steak styles
Minit Stop estimates that it will serve up to 6,875 pounds of Impossible meat per month, and up to 82,500 pounds for the first year.
The company says that's the equivalent to removing 200 cars from the road for a year, preserving a land area of more than 400 football fields large, and saving enough water to fill 55 million standard-size water bottles.
