‘There’s still a lot of football to play’: Warriors look to get on track against New Mexico this weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawai’i football team will look to get back in the win column following a two-game losing streak to Mountain West Conference opponents.
The 'Bows will hit the road this weekend for a match-up with New Mexico, Saturday, Oct. 26 at Dreamstyle Stadium in Albuquerque, N.M.
After starting the conference season with a 51-point rout of Nevada, the 'Bows have loss Mountain West games to Boise St. and Air Force in their last two outings.
Despite the Warriors recent struggles, head coach Nick Rolovich believes the team is still in a position to accomplish the goals they have set for the 2019 season.
“The process doesn’t change for us," said Rolovich, following Tuesday’s practice in Manoa. “There’s not a lot of times where you can lose two games and still control your own destiny, we need to narrow it down and go game-by-game."
Following the loses the 'Bows held a player’s only meeting to discuss matters that needed to be addressed moving forward.
UH free safety Khoury Bethely was adamant that the messages discussed in the meeting have already begun to take shape out on the practice field.
“We can’t be taking reps off,” said Betheley. “It’s a grind everyday so we have to continue to push each other, stay together, and come back stronger this week.”
The Rainbow Warriors (4-3, 1-2 MW) are seeking their first win over the Lobos since 1991.
The Warriors offense will look to exploit a New Mexico passing defense that ranks near the bottom of the country, while the UH 'Run and Shoot’ air raid has proven to be one of the most prolific in college football.
UH quarterback Cole McDonald believes the Warriors have put their recent struggles behind them and are looking forward to the opportunity to put on another high scoring affair on Saturday.
“We’re going to spread the ball,” said McDonald. " We got guys that can make plays all over the field and we have to attack this week strong."
Earlier in the week, it was also announced that UH junior wide receiver and return specialist Melquise Stovall would no longer be with the team moving forward and he isn’t the only notable player in this match-up not participating in football for the rest of the season.
New Mexico head football coach Bob Davie “indefinitely” suspended Lobos starting quarterback Sheriron Jones. Davie, didn’t address the reason for Jones suspension but Tevaka Tuioti is expected to start against UH on Saturday.
Kickoff between the Warriors and Lobos is set for 10:00 a.m. HT.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.