Talk Story shares Josh Tafofi’s newest single “For the Lahui”

After visiting Maunakea, Grammy-nominated artist Josh Tatofi's was inspired to write his newest single "For the Lahui."
Josh Tatofi in his own words:
"My time at Maunakea has inspired me in such a powerful way that, for me, I was able to express through my music. Kumu Hinaleimoana joined me on this journey. She listened to my melody and wrote my mana'o that helped me to express what I truly feel inside. Everything here was captured by my truly talented friend, Antonio (Agosto) while on this quest. I am so grateful for the opportunity I had to visit Maunakea and owe it to another dear friend, Kumu Nāpua, for urging me to follow my na'au and GO TO THE MAUNA! I hope this mele uplifts the hearts of my 'Ohana, Lāhui, and warriors fighting every single day throughout our entire pae 'āina. Continue the fight in love! Eō!"
About Josh Tatofi:
Josh Tatofi is a solo artist born and raised in Honolulu, Hawai'i, and comes from a musical family. His father, Tiva Tatofi, was one of the founders of The Electrifying Kapena, a group who pioneered Island Reggae Music. Josh is an artist, composer, and producer who sings Island Reggae, R&B and Traditional Hawaiian music. Josh's debut album was recorded with Waiehu Records under the group Ekolu. His debut album gained him recognition throughout Hawaii as a Na Hoku Hanohano Award nominee for Most Promising Artist in 2011. His follow up single, a Traditional Hawaiian song titled "Pua Kiele", was named Island Music Album of the year at the 2017 Na Hoku Hanohano Awards and has gained him a lot of attention in the Hawaiian music scene. He's quickly become one of the most sought after Hawaiian singers in the islands performing in Japan for multiple Hula Halau. He's also been invited every year to perform at the prestigious Merrie Monarch Festival in Hilo. Josh has been working on a full length Traditional Hawaiian CD that will be released at the end of 2019.
For more information: joshtatofi.com, @joshtatofimusic
