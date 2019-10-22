Social media sensation Pashyn Santos talks about her rising star with Talk Story host McKenna Maduli

Growing up, Pashyn Santos says her favorite comedians were Frank De Lima, Andy Bumatai, and Rap Reiplinger, and she was inspired to follow their success, but in her own way. "There was a window where none of it was going on, especially when social media started taking flight. And so, I felt since there was nobody doing it, why not step up to the plate and fill in that gap." Santos was able to find a platform where she now reaches millions of viewers. Her top videos 'Local Maddahs' and 'Pidgin Siri' continue to gain in popularity and last counted at more than 4.5 million views.