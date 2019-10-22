Social media sensation Pashyn Santos talks about her rising star with Talk Story host McKenna Maduli

With nearly a half-a-million followers on Instagram and Facebook combined, local social media star Pashyn Santos isn't slowing down. She joined Talk Story host McKenna Maduli in the show's first episode to share more about her road to success.
Growing up, Pashyn Santos says her favorite comedians were Frank De Lima, Andy Bumatai, and Rap Reiplinger, and she was inspired to follow their success, but in her own way. "There was a window where none of it was going on, especially when social media started taking flight. And so, I felt since there was nobody doing it, why not step up to the plate and fill in that gap." Santos was able to find a platform where she now reaches millions of viewers. Her top videos 'Local Maddahs' and 'Pidgin Siri' continue to gain in popularity and last counted at more than 4.5 million views.
Santos was raised in Waianae and Kahuku and graduated from Kahuku High School. She says her family members are her number one supporters and admits a lot of her material, including "Local Maddahs," is inspired by them and the people of Hawai'i. "We're exposed to so many cultures, whether it's Polynesian moms or even military moms. I take a piece of every single one of them and build it into this character. That's why people can relate to her because they're like, oh my gosh, that's my mom."
One of the things Santos loves to tell people is, "I get most of my material from putting down my technology and talking story." She says that helps her keep it real for her fans and helps her stay connected to the characters she creates, like one of her favorite alter egos 'Local Braddahs.' "Everyone has that one braddah" and her ability to make funny, relatable videos keeps viewers coming back for more.
For more information: facebook.com/Pashyn, @pashyn
