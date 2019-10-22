‘Sistah Moki’ gives sista and Talk Story host McKenna Maduli tips to decompress

Zavier Cummings is a local comedian, social influencer, and weather reporter for Aloha News. A year and a half ago Zavier was working as a custodian at a local elementary school on Kaua'i, the island in which he was born and raised. His charisma and passion for making others laugh and smile has allowed him to resign from his custodial position, travel, and connect with amazing individuals who continue to push him towards his dreams. He owes all of his success to his family, friends, and supporters across all social platforms.