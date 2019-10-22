Person of interest wanted in an early-morning burglary at UH Manoa

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -UH Manoa Department of Public Safety is searching for a person of interest in a recent burglary.
Around 3:30 a.m. to 4:35 a.m. Sunday, a man was seen inside the Queen Liliuokalani Center for Student Services.
It’s unknown if anything was taken, however security officials encourage those who work at the center to check if anything is missing.
They’re hoping the surveillance images will be enough to help identify the person of interest.
Anyone who may recognize the individual is asked to call DPS at (808) 956-6911.
Honolulu police are also investigating. So far, no arrests have been reported.
