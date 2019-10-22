Nearly 1,000 gallons of wastewater spills in Liliha

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Hundreds of gallons of wastewater spilled in Liliha Monday. The Department of Health is now warning of contaminated waters in the area.
The DOH said an estimated 960 gallons spilled near 1330 Liliha Street. Of that, roughly 400 gallons made it into state waters.
The Nuuanu stream, the area near the mouth of Nuuanu stream, and a small portion of Honolulu Harbor are affected by the spill.
Crews will put up signs warning of the contamination Tuesday morning.
Until the signs are removed, the public should stay out of those waters.
