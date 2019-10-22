Memorial service to be held for American prosecutor killed in Yap

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A memorial service will be held this week for an American prosecutor who was fatally shot in Micronesia.
Rachelle Bergeron, 33, was shot and killed last week after returning home from a run. Her dog was also killed.
No one has been arrested yet, but several persons of interest have reportedly been identified.
Bergeron was the acting attorney general of the tiny island state of Yap.
Her friends said they believe her job, helping victims of sex trafficking and domestic abuse, may have had something to do with her death.
A pathologist from Hawaii is heading to Micronesia to help with the murder investigation.
The FBI is also helping local authorities.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.