Meet Talk Story host McKenna Maduli

McKenna Maduli has dreamed of coming home to the islands to share the stories of the people of Hawai'i with the world. Now, she's doing just that with Talk Story. The Hawaiian variety show will bring together musicians, comedians, entertainers and more to talk about local living in Hawai'i. "Talk Story seeks to elevate Hawai'i by creating a space where we can all meet together, from toddlers to tūtū, and celebrate the culture that shaped us and this special place we all love," said Maduli, and she's anxious to talk story with people spreading their hulali in Hawaii.