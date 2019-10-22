Meet Talk Story host McKenna Maduli

McKenna Maduli has dreamed of coming home to the islands to share the stories of the people of Hawai'i with the world. Now, she's doing just that with Talk Story. The Hawaiian variety show will bring together musicians, comedians, entertainers and more to talk about local living in Hawai'i. "Talk Story seeks to elevate Hawai'i by creating a space where we can all meet together, from toddlers to tūtū, and celebrate the culture that shaped us and this special place we all love," said Maduli, and she's anxious to talk story with people spreading their hulali in Hawaii.
"After twenty years on the mainland, I am incredibly blessed to be able to be back home, sharing the stories of Hawai'i through our talented people and culture," Maduli said. "I've been rejected, failed, succeeded, learned and made many mistakes – all building my path back to Hawai'i, where I feel the most authentically connected to the stories."
About McKenna Maduli:
McKenna Maduli grew up in Kalihi Valley and in Hawaiʻi's music industry, as the daughter of industry titans Kata and Janet Maduli. The Maduli ʻohana produced memorable concerts like Mākaha Bash, and managed stars like Teresa Bright, Del Beazley, Mākaha Sons and Cyril Pahinui, just to name a few.
Maduli, a Roosevelt High graduate, spent two decades in the Continental U.S., reporting on the entertainment industry for MTV, NBC's Access Hollywood, and Billboard Live, interviewing celebrities like George Clooney, Alicia Keys and the one and only Oprah.
She returned home to Hawaiʻi in 2016, and after two years as a weather anchor and morning reporter, she joined the Hawaiʻi News Now team in 2018 working on local content development. Her latest project was producing and hosting Hulali: On The Red Carpet, the 2019 Nā Hōkū Hanohano fashion special.
For more information: @talkstorynow
