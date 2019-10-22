Josh Tatofi and McKenna Maduli get personal

With his smooth vocals and deeply personal mele, solo artist Josh Tatofi continues to make waves with his music. He has been called the "Polynesian Luther Vandross" by Hawaiian Music Live and was named Male Vocalist of the Year at the 2017 Na Hoku Hanohano Awards.
Talk Story host and personal friend McKenna Maduli sat down with the Grammy nominee to talk about his rise in the music industry, their connection growing up in a musical family and how his decision to drop out of football when he was just a kid was a blessing in disguise. And, he talked new music, sharing with McKenna the story behind his newest release "For the Lahui."
About Josh Tatofi:
Josh Tatofi is a solo artist born and raised in Honolulu, Hawai'i, and comes from a musical family. His father, Tiva Tatofi, was one of the founders of The Electrifying Kapena, a group who pioneered Island Reggae Music. Josh is an artist, composer, and producer who sings Island Reggae, R&B and Traditional Hawaiian music. Josh's debut album was recorded with Waiehu Records under the group Ekolu. His debut album gained him recognition throughout Hawai'i as a Na Hoku Hanohano Award nominee for Most Promising Artist in 2011. His follow up single, a Traditional Hawaiian song titled "Pua Kiele", was named Island Music Album of the year at the 2017 Na Hoku Hanohano Awards and has gained him a lot of attention in the Hawaiian music scene. He's quickly become one of the most sought after Hawaiian singers in the islands performing in Japan for multiple Hula Halau. He's also been invited every year to perform at the prestigious Merrie Monarch Festival in Hilo. Josh has been working on a full length Traditional Hawaiian CD that will be released at the end of 2019.
For more information: joshtatofi.com, @joshtatofimusic
