2019 Iolani Classic Teams Announced

Perennial powerhouse, Oak Hill Academy, returns to the Classic after an impressive 35-5 season. The team finished #7 in the national rankings. Cameron Thomas (#18 on ESPN's Top 100) leads Oak Hill This year. The 6'3" senior shooting guard has offers from Kansas, Auburn, UCLA among others. Oak Hill also has two other players in ESPN's Top 100 in 6'8" power forward Jamari Sibley and 6'4" shooting guard, Darius Maddox.