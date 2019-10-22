2019 Iolani Classic Teams Announced

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Three high school basketball teams that finished the 2018-2019 season in USA Today's Super 25 will be in the 36th Annual Iolani Classic.
Perennial powerhouse, Oak Hill Academy, returns to the Classic after an impressive 35-5 season. The team finished #7 in the national rankings. Cameron Thomas (#18 on ESPN's Top 100) leads Oak Hill This year. The 6'3" senior shooting guard has offers from Kansas, Auburn, UCLA among others. Oak Hill also has two other players in ESPN's Top 100 in 6'8" power forward Jamari Sibley and 6'4" shooting guard, Darius Maddox.
New York's Long Island Lutheran and Utah's Wasatch Academy are also heading to Hawaii to play in the star-studded tournament.
The Crusaders and Tigers both finished last season ranked in the top 10.
Wasatch features 6′8″ Center Mady Sissoko (#38 on ESPN’s Top 100) and Caleb Lohner (#72 on ESPN’s Top 100). Sissoko committed to Michigan State last month, while Lohner will play for Utah next year.
And 6'0" point guard Andre Curbelo (#54 on ESPN's Top 100) is Long Island Lutheran's floor general. Curbelo has offers from Division I programs like Maryland, Florida and more.
Other mainland teams traveling to Honolulu for this year’s tournament include: Archbishop Wood High School (Warminster, PA), Garfield High School (Seattle, WA) Jefferson High School (Portland, OR) and Mount Vernon High School (Mt. Vernon, NY).
China's Tsinghua University High School is also participating in the 2019 Classic.
Here are the Hawaii teams invited to the annual tournament: Damien Memorial School, Kaiser High School, Kamehameha Schools (Kapalama), Mid-Pacific Institute, Mililani High School and Moanalua High School.
The girls' tourney this year includes defending state champion Iolani, runner-up Kamehameha Schools (Kapalama), Kahuku High School, Konawaena High School and Radford High School.
Three mainland teams are also taking part: Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, CA), South Medford High School (Medford, OR) and St. Mary's High School (Stockton, CA).
The girls' competition runs from December 12-14, while the boys' tournament goes from December 17-22. Both tournaments are at Iolani School.
Tickets will be $10 for adults, $5 for students (K-12) and available at the door.
