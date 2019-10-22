The humble beginnings of Howdisguy, social media influencer and comedian Zavier Cummings 

As a kid Cummings says he was the class clown or jokester in the crowd. “I was always that cousin entertaining the family. I love to dance,” states Cummings. It all changed when he posted his first sketch on Facebook. That’s when comedy took center stage. “The next day (it) had close to 100,000 views and that’s where it all began,” said Cummings. Soon after, he created his Instagram account where he continued to post videos and has now gained over 100,000 followers.