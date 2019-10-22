HNN Forecast: Breezy trade winds into Wednesday

Good Tuesday evening. Hold onto those hats! Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will hold in place through Wednesday. The trades will ease Thursday through Saturday as a series of fronts approach from the northwest. The trades are then expected to strengthen Sunday through early next week. Fairly typical trade wind weather will prevail through the weekend, with showers favoring windward and mauka areas and a stray shower reaching leeward neighborhoods from time to time. Some models show some tropical moisture making it to Hawaii Island from the south by Friday evening. It has to come together perfectly in order for this to happen.... so stay tuned.