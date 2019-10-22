Forecast: Stronger trades bring back the best weather on the planet

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will hold in place through Wednesday.
The trades will ease Thursday through Saturday as a series of fronts approach from the northwest.
The trades are then expected to strengthen Sunday through early next week. Fairly typical trade wind weather will prevail through the weekend, with showers favoring windward and mauka areas and a stray shower reaching leeward locales from time to time.
Small surf will remain along all shores on Tuesday.
A series of northwest swells are then expected over the coming days with each bump being a little bit larger.
A small bump rolls in on Wednesday followed by a moderate northwest swell on Friday. Then, on Saturday night, another northwest swell arrives. This swell will peak Monday, before trending down slowly.
Advisory-level surf is expected for the north and west facing shores Sunday through Monday.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.