Police investigating in Makiki and Chinatown after a man suffers gunshot wound

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Honolulu police are investigating two shooting scenes Monday night that may have involved a drug deal gone wrong, according to investigators.
Detectives said a preliminary investigation revealed that a gunman fired shots at the Times Supermarket on S. Beretania Street in Makiki at about 9:40 p.m. Employees reported hearing two gunshots; however, it’s not known if anyone was hurt.
Police also responded to the corner of N. Hotel and Smith Street in Chinatown. Authorities say a 44-year-old man was trying to buy “controlled substances," when someone shot him. It’s not known how many shots were fired.
Emergency Medical Services transported the victim to the hospital in serious condition.
Police tape cordoned off the scene as investigators examined a black Lincoln SUV with a shattered back window. The suspected gunman fled the scene and no arrests have been made, according to HPD.
Police say a preliminary investigation appears to indicate the two scenes are connected.
A second degree attempted murder case has been opened.
This story will be updated as new details become available.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.