Census to hold recruiting events in the islands
By HNN Staff | October 22, 2019 at 1:39 PM HST - Updated October 22 at 1:39 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Looking for a job? The Census Bureau will hold recruiting events in the islands this week for temporary positions starting in spring 2020.

Census Bureau employees in Hawaii earn between $18 and $20 an hour.

The agency is looking to hire about 500,000 census takers nationally to complete the census in 2020.

Here’s where the recruitment events are planned:

  • Waimea Public Library: Wednesday, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Nanakuli Public Library and farmers market: Thursday, from 2:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Makawao Library: Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Honokaa Public Library, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Salt Lake Public Library, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

