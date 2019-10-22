Census to hold recruiting events in the islands

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Looking for a job? The Census Bureau will hold recruiting events in the islands this week for temporary positions starting in spring 2020.
Census Bureau employees in Hawaii earn between $18 and $20 an hour.
The agency is looking to hire about 500,000 census takers nationally to complete the census in 2020.
Here’s where the recruitment events are planned:
- Waimea Public Library: Wednesday, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Nanakuli Public Library and farmers market: Thursday, from 2:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Makawao Library: Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Honokaa Public Library, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Salt Lake Public Library, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.