Attorney with ties to Kealoha scandal suspended indefinitely

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -An attorney with ties to the Kealoha scandal has been suspended indefinitely by the State Supreme Court.
The court says attorney Christopher Woo failed to respond to four unrelated complaints for abandoning clients and financial irregularities.
Woo previously represented Big Island firefighter Jesse Ebersole, who admitted to having an affair with Katherine Kealoha after lying about it to a grand jury.
Woo was also arrested by the FBI after he resisted cooperating, and said his laptop and phone were stolen after they were subpoenaed.
The 47-year-old was admitted to the Hawaii bar in 1998 and graduated from the University of Hawaii William S. Richardson School of Law.
