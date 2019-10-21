Wahine rally from two sets down to defeat UC Davis

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The No. 22 University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball team (16-3, 6-2 Big West) secured a reverse sweep over UC Davis (12-8, 4-3 Big West, 22-25, 21-25, 25-22, 25-17, 15-12 on Sunday night at the Stan Sheriff Center.
The victory was celebrated alongside the 25th Anniversary of the Stan Sheriff Center on Sunday night.
The Wahine rallied from two sets down, to take the victory as constant hitting errors left the 'Bows playing from behind to start sets one and two.
It was another stellar performance for UH freshman outside hitter Hanna Hellvig.
Hellvig, for the third straight match and 15th time this year recorded double-digit kills, leading the Wahine with 16 to go along with five digs and three blocks while hitting .250 for the match (10-5-36).
Brooke van Sickle returned from a four game hiatus due to injury to tally seven kills, eight digs, two service aces and a block.
Wahine Junior middle blocker Skyler Williams notched her fourth double-figure kill match of the season, putting down 10 kills. She hit for team-high .625 with no errors in 16 attacks. Williams also led the 'Bows with five blocks (one solo) and added an assist and a dig in the win.
Hawai’i will go back on the road to start the second round at Cal State Fullerton on Oct. 25 followed by UC Irvine on Oct. 26.
