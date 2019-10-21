Wahine move up to #21 in latest AVCA Poll

The Wahine have compiled a 16-3 record in 2019. (Source: Hawai'i Athletics)
By Kainoa Carlson | October 21, 2019 at 1:24 PM HST - Updated October 21 at 1:24 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Wahine volleyball team moved up a spot in the latest AVCA Coaches Poll to No. 21.

The Wahine entered the week ranked No. 22 country, following a pair or wins over Big West opponents UC Riverside and UC Davis the 'Bows have accumulated a 16-3 overall record.

The 'Bows are on a three game winning streak and will look to carry the momentum into a pair of road games against Cal State Fullerton and UC Irvine this weekend.

