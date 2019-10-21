UH’s Hanna Hellvig earns Freshman of the Week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball player Hanna Hellvig earned her third Big West Freshman of the Week award after leading the Rainbow Wahine to a pair of conference wins this past week.
The 6-foot-2 outside hitter had a team 26 total kills for the week as the Rainbow Wahine swept UC Riverside and upended UC Davis in five sets on the 25th anniversary of the Stan Sheriff Center.
The freshman averaged 3.25 kills, 1.63 digs and 0.50 blocks per set.
Hellvig, has led UH in kills in eight of the last 11 matches, recording a team-high 16 kills in Sunday’s comeback win over the Aggies. She also contributed three blocks (one solo) with five digs.
Hellvig also produced 10 kills, eight digs and one block against the Highlanders. She has posted double-figure kills in 15 matches this season, and leads UH with 234 kills while averaging 3.08 kill per set.
The Sweden native is also second on the team with 161 digs and third on the team in blocks (58) and service aces (13).
Hellvig’s third conference nod ties UH’s Norene Iosia and Kalei Greeley who both received three BWC Freshman of the Week awards in 2016 and ’14 respectively.
