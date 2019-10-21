UH receiver Melquise Stovall dismissed from Warrior football team

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - UH wide receiver Melquise Stovall is no longer part of the Rainbow Warriors football team.
University of Hawai‘i head coach Nick Rolovich made the announcement today and released the following statement after Stovall’s dismissal from the program.
“There are certain expectations required of a football student-athlete here at the University of Hawai‘i,” Rolovich said. “We hold all of our student-athletes to these standards and expect them to represent our football program to the highest degree. We wish Melquise the best as he moves forward.”
In five games played, Stovall recorded 18 receptions for 248 yards and four touchdowns.
The Lancaster, Calif., native was also the team’s starting kick-off and punt returner, averaging 27.4 yards per kickoff return and 4.7 yards per punt return.
UH head coach Nick Rolovich and the University of Hawai’i will not have any further comment on the matter moving forward.
This story will be updated.
