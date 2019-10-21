Trump defends Gabbard in Clinton spat, says ‘she’s not a Russian agent’

Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, listens to a question during a campaign stop in Londonderry, N.H., Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) (Source: Charles Krupa)
October 21, 2019 at 9:13 AM HST - Updated October 21 at 9:16 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is attacking Hillary Clinton for suggesting Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is a Russian agent.

Trump says of Gabbard, “she’s not a Russian agent.”

Clinton appeared to call Gabbard “the favorite of the Russians” in a recent interview, saying she believes the Russians have “got their eye on somebody who’s currently in the Democratic primary and are grooming her to be the third-party candidate.”

Speaking during a Cabinet meeting Monday, Trump says Clinton and other Democrats claim everyone opposed to them is a Russian agent.

He adds: "These people are sick."

Trump says he thinks Clinton’s attack boosts Gabbard and his own political chances, claiming it shows concerns about Russian interference are just a “sham.”

U.S. intelligence agencies unanimously assessed that Russia interfered in the 2016 election.

