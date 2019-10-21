Police arrest suspect accused of stabbing man in the back in Maili

MAILI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -An assault case has been launched after a man allegedly stabbed another man in the back in Maili Saturday afternoon.
Police were called out to Farrington Highway near Maipalaoa Road just after 4 p.m. The call came in around the same time police responded to a stabbing near the Kapahulu library that left a man in critical condition.
In the Maili incident, police accused 21-year-old Fabian Watanabe of stabbing a 19-year-old man in the back, causing serious injuries.
It’s not known what led to the stabbing, but police arrested Watanabe shortly after.
He remained in police custody as of Sunday morning.
This story may be updated.
