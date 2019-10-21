Nisei veterans honored in Europe for 75th anniversary of WWII events

Bruyères, FRANCE (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nisei veterans were honored in Europe over the weekend for the 75th anniversary of some of their most notable achievements during World War II.
A parade and commemoration at the Epinal American Cemetery marked the anniversary of the liberation of the towns of Bruyères and Biffontaine, where the Japanese-American soldiers of the 442nd Regimental Combat Team and 100th Infantry Battalion were instrumental in freeing the towns from the Germans in the height of World War II.
Japanese-American soldiers then took part in one of the most renowned battles of all time: The Rescue of the Lost Battalion, a mission to save Texas soldiers surrounded by German forces in the Vosges Mountains in France.
The Rescue of the Lost Battalion resulted in hundreds of casualties in rescuing close to 300 Texas comrades who had been surrounded.
The 442nd later became the most decorated unit in American history.
Ceremonies were held in Europe to honor these veterans for their achievements.
Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell and U.S. Rep. Ed Case traveled to France for the ceremonies. Case’s wife, Audrey, also honored her uncles who fought with the 100th and 442nd.
