Mata named Big West Defensive Player of the Week following stellar weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the second time this season University of Hawai’i senior goalkeeper Alexis Mata has been named Big West Conference Defensive Player of the Week.
Mata logged 200 minutes of action last week as UH knocked off UC Riverside, 2-0, and tied with Cal State Fullerton at 1-1.
The shutout against UCR was the fifth of the season for Mata, and she accounted for 10 combined saves in the two matches and racked up an uncommon save percentage of .909.
The 2019 season has been a strong campaign for Mata as she continues to make a case for conference goalkeeper of the year.
Mata is currently No. 1 in the Big West for saves (76), save percentage (.826), and shutouts (5). For her career, Mata has been named defensive player of the week six times, tying her at No. 3 with Long Beach State’s Ashton McKeown for most all-time.
The 'Bows (5-6-2) will be back in action later this week when they host Cal Poly on Thursday, followed by UC Santa Barbara on Sunday.
Mata will join her four fellow seniors after the match against UCSB for senior day recognition.
