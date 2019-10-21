Forecast: Trade winds pick up and bring in a few scattered showers

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate trades are expected to return on Monday and linger through Thursday with passing showers focused over windward and mauka areas, especially during the night and early morning hours.
Trade winds will become lighter as we head into next weekend due to a front developing to our north.
Heading into the next weekend, another front to the north of the islands will once again turn the winds to the southeast. The latest global model runs are showing an uptick in PW coming in over the islands from the southeast during this time.
Small background northwest swells will persist over the next several days along north facing shores. Further out, the latest model guidance is indicating surf rising late Wednesday through Thursday and peaking Friday along north facing shores. There are still some uncertainties with the swell heights as the swell makes it to local shores. However, with the typical low bias of these models, the isles may see surf heights near High Surf Advisory levels along north and west facing shores later this week.
