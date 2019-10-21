Forecast: Lingering showers for the western end of the state

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An area of increased moisture over Kauai and Oahu will be shifting to the west on Monday, but there could still be some lingering showers for the Garden Isle. Meanwhile, another area of moisture will move over the Big Island Monday and Monday night. Light east-southeast winds over the western end of the island chain should become stronger and more easterly Monday. More typical trade wind showers for windward and mauka areas should return statewide by Tuesday. The winds will lighten up again near the end of the week as a cold front develops north of the state.
Surf will remain below advisory levels for the upcoming week, with a small north-northwest swell diminishing into Monday. A long-period swell is expected to hold for south-facing shores, while a short-period trade wind swell will bring choppy surf for east shores. A small craft advisory remains posted for waters around Maui County and the Big Island for strong winds and high seas.
