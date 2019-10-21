1 dead after car lands upside down on construction material on Maui

MAUI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Police believe speed and alcohol were factors in a crash on Maui that left one man dead.
The car landed upside down on top of a pile of lumber and materials at a construction site along South Kihei Road near Kaonoulu Street. Police were called out around 3 a.m. Sunday.
Police say the 1999 Ford Mustang sedan was being driven north-bound by a 38-year-old man from Wailuku. He was speeding when he lost control and crashed through the construction fencing at the old Maui Lu construction site.
The passenger in the vehicle, identified as 48-year-old Gregory E. Rawlerson, was ejected and died at the scene, police said.
The driver, who has not yet been identified, left the scene on foot and made it to the Maui Memorial Medical Center where he was met by police traffic investigators. The driver did not suffer any life-threatening injuries.
Both the driver and Ralerson were not wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.
Following a preliminary investigation, the 38-year-old driver was arrested. He faces charges of first-degree negligent homicide, driving under the influence, causing a deadly accident, excessive speeding and reckless driving.
The investigation is ongoing.
This was Maui County’s 17th deadly traffic incident compared to 15 this time last year.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.